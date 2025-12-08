Why You Should Stop Letting Your Fuel Tank Run Low

Most of us have at let the fuel tank in our cars run low, but it's a nasty habit you should probably break. It might not cause immediately catastrophic damage to your vehicle if you drive with low fuel levels, but over time, this habit could cause premature wear and tear. And if you run out of fuel entirely, it could cause thousands of dollars worth of damage to your engine or fuel system. Plus, running low fuel levels means you'll have to deal with the anxiety and stress of potentially running dry in an unknown location, miles away from the nearest fuel station.

A good rule to go by when it comes to your fuel level is to never let the indicated level drop below one quarter of the tank. If you can help it, maintaining more than half a tank is ideal to keep the fuel pump cool and in good working order, to prevent sediments from being sucked in, and keep you better prepared for emergencies. Doing so also means you're more likely to have enough fuel to make it through unpredictable weather, long traffic jams, or unexpected re-routing that adds extra mileage to your journey. And if those benefits aren't enough to keep you running higher fuel levels, then the imminent repair costs might change your mind.