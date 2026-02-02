What Makes Engine Oil Turn Black?

As a critical means of lubricating engine parts and preventing overheating, oil is an indispensable mixture. Since it's so important, some might even wonder if an an oil change improve engine horsepower. It's not exactly able to increase performance in that way, but it does a lot to keep your car running smoothly. And from its efforts, you might have noticed how oil typically has a golden color going into a vehicle, only to appear dark brown or even black when it's drained for an oil change.

There are several factors that contribute to oil color changes, such as thermal cycling. Engine oil may reach over 219 degrees Fahrenheit under typical driving conditions, cooling down once your vehicle is parked. This temperature oscillation can naturally darken some of the additives within the oil mixture. Engine oil oxidation, which describes the interaction of oxygen and oil molecules, also affects color and can be exacerbated by high temperatures. When oxygen and oil molecules mix, the elements of oil break down, stripping electrons away and resulting in a darker coloring over time.

In addition, the additives in motor oil are designed to help clean the engine of things like metal particles, soot, and carbon deposits. Of course, though, those contaminants have to go somewhere. While fresh oil has a clearer yellowish look to it, once it's added to the engine and travels throughout, the debris it grabbed will have caused it to take on a darker shade. The process utilized on used motor oil typically removes these additives, restoring its original color.