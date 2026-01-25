Can An Oil Change Improve Engine Horsepower?

Sticking to routine oil changes can definitely improve engine horsepower. However, we're not talking about a magic formula that turns your Corolla into a barrel-chested Dodge Viper V10. Changing the oil or switching from semi-synthetic to full-synthetic won't add horsepower to your engine or make your car quicker. When we say "changing the oil can improve horsepower," we mean fresh oil can restore lost performance brought about by degraded, sludgy oil. And it's not hard to understand why.

The oil in your engine doesn't have an infinite lifespan. It degrades with time, even if you don't use the car, thanks to moisture, oxidation, and additive breakdown. If you go beyond the manufacturer's recommended oil change interval of, say, 5,000 miles or six months, oil accumulates heavier volumes of dirt and particles. And when it does, it starts losing its ability to lubricate internal parts, reduce friction, and keep the engine cool, all of which adds stress while reducing motor efficiency. When all of that happens, the oil has most likely lost its original viscosity and become thicker, making the engine work harder while losing performance and fuel economy.

So yeah, changing the oil can improve your engine's performance and restore lost power from months or years of neglect. But fresh oil does more than keep the motor ticking while consuming the least fuel and spewing fewer emissions.