What Happens To Used Motor Oil?

Changing your car's oil is a great feeling, right? You save money, you feel self-reliant, and you get to look at the black goop you just drained and think, "Yep, that did some serious work in there." Or, you might even be changing the engine oil because your car has been sitting around for too long. Then comes the question most DIYers don't think about until they're standing in the garage holding a jug of it: What now? That used motor oil isn't trash, and it definitely isn't something you'd pour down the storm drain (unless you sadistically enjoy committing environmental crimes and wrecking local waterways).

Motor oil doesn't really "wear out." It just gets dirty. That means it can be cleaned, re-refined, and turned into usable oil again, over and over. The U.S. EPA estimates that it takes only one gallon of used oil to produce the same 2.5 quarts of lubricating oil that would otherwise require 42 gallons of crude oil. That's a massive win for resources, but only if it actually gets to a recycling facility instead of your lawn, drain, or trash.