What New Car Do You Think Is The Best Value?
As average new car prices continue reaching new heights and everything else in life seems to be ballooning in price too, now is a great time to save a few bucks. For those folks in the market for a new car, it's smart to consider one that will last a long time and remain reliable, fuel efficient, and maybe even make them smile every now and then. Unfortunately the primary mission for carmakers is to maximize their profits, so we want to know what car our doting audience thinks is the best value?
Going for a subjective metric like the best value is fun because it doesn't necessarily limit the scope to the cheapest new cars; bigger, more expensive models can still represent a good value for what you get whether that's luxury, sportiness, or capability. Maybe you think the Bentley Bentayga is a good value because it's about half the price of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and that's totally fair. Sound off in the comments below.
I think the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is the best value new car on sale today
Subaru is known for producing rugged all-wheel-drive crossovers, and when the word Wilderness is attached at the end, those traits are amped up. It's no secret that I'm fond of Subaru's smallest off-roader — in fact, when I lived with one for a week I said it's the $30,000 crossover I would buy if I was in the market for one. I was impressed with the off-road capabilities of the stock Crosstrek, but for a couple grand more you can get the beefed up Crosstrek Wilderness.
You cannot find the Crosstrek's combination of off-road clearance and capability, on-road refinement, fuel efficiency, reliability, and practicality in any other vehicle in this price range. The next steps up would be a base trim Jeep Wrangler, a 4x4 midsize pickup, or a Ford Bronco Sport.
The Crosstrek Wilderness enables owners to access one part of automotive enthusiasm: off-roading. Every car doesn't need to lap the Nürburgring in under seven minutes in order to offer a fun driving experience, empowering someone to explore the outdoors can be a life changer. The Crosstrek Wilderness provides that without too many other compromises. What new car do you think is the best value?