What New Car Do You Think Is The Best Value?

As average new car prices continue reaching new heights and everything else in life seems to be ballooning in price too, now is a great time to save a few bucks. For those folks in the market for a new car, it's smart to consider one that will last a long time and remain reliable, fuel efficient, and maybe even make them smile every now and then. Unfortunately the primary mission for carmakers is to maximize their profits, so we want to know what car our doting audience thinks is the best value?

Going for a subjective metric like the best value is fun because it doesn't necessarily limit the scope to the cheapest new cars; bigger, more expensive models can still represent a good value for what you get whether that's luxury, sportiness, or capability. Maybe you think the Bentley Bentayga is a good value because it's about half the price of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and that's totally fair. Sound off in the comments below.