Is The Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Worth It? Here's What Owners Say
As a model that's usually the go-to choice of many budget-conscious adventure types, the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is enormously beneficial. It's a more rugged and outdoorsy version of the standard Crosstrek and, in line with its aspirations, offers a number of off-road-oriented upgrades. It comes with revised suspension and taller springs, which lifts the ride height and improves the approach. The departure and breakover angles are also increased, keeping off-road terrain from becoming a major problem.
In addition, the Crosstrek Wilderness gets all-terrain tires and aluminum skid plates underneath to ensure vital mechanical components remain unharmed from impacts during off-roading. And despite offering a great deal more capability, the Crosstrek Wilderness is only a tad more expensive. A 2026 Crosstrek Limited, for example, costs at least $32,995 compared to the $33,795 base price for the Wilderness.
The appeal is evident, but like any car, the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is not totally immune from problems. It does suffer from the same niggling shortcomings as the standard Crosstrek, which commonly revolve around the infotainment system. Reports from owners seem to indicate that the touchscreen is laggy and takes seconds to boot up fully, frustrating drivers with its slow and delayed responses. Thankfully, this is all subtle enough that Crosstrek Wilderness owners are still pleased with what they've got.
Owners of the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness are mostly happy with their purchase
The Subaru Crosstrek gained its Wilderness version in 2024, and despite its recency, it has won plenty of admirers already. Commenting on a Reddit thread dedicated to the model, user u/holley_deer said: "I've been able to take this stock Crosstrek places I would be nervous with my 4Runner, the xdrive does an incredible job, the fuel mileage is amazing ... I've also always hated CVTs but this car has the first one that actually feels lively and fun to drive." Many other owners in that thread were also positive.
But as is generally the case with cars, some compromises are unavoidable. Some reviewers have noted that the Crosstrek perhaps isn't as luxurious as they'd like. Also, feedback on the driver's seat has been varied. While several users have described the seats as comfortable even on long trips, there have been complaints about the driver's seat giving back aches or pains due to poor lumbar support.
Ultimately, whether the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is worth it depends on your priorities as a subcompact SUV buyer. If you appreciate its excellent towing ability, utility, and rugged capabilities, then the Wilderness model could be a good purchase. However, if you prioritize luxury or can't live with the laggy infotainment system, you might prefer something else.