Is The Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Worth It? Here's What Owners Say

As a model that's usually the go-to choice of many budget-conscious adventure types, the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is enormously beneficial. It's a more rugged and outdoorsy version of the standard Crosstrek and, in line with its aspirations, offers a number of off-road-oriented upgrades. It comes with revised suspension and taller springs, which lifts the ride height and improves the approach. The departure and breakover angles are also increased, keeping off-road terrain from becoming a major problem.

In addition, the Crosstrek Wilderness gets all-terrain tires and aluminum skid plates underneath to ensure vital mechanical components remain unharmed from impacts during off-roading. And despite offering a great deal more capability, the Crosstrek Wilderness is only a tad more expensive. A 2026 Crosstrek Limited, for example, costs at least $32,995 compared to the $33,795 base price for the Wilderness.

The appeal is evident, but like any car, the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is not totally immune from problems. It does suffer from the same niggling shortcomings as the standard Crosstrek, which commonly revolve around the infotainment system. Reports from owners seem to indicate that the touchscreen is laggy and takes seconds to boot up fully, frustrating drivers with its slow and delayed responses. Thankfully, this is all subtle enough that Crosstrek Wilderness owners are still pleased with what they've got.