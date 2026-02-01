This Tire Brand Scores The Worst For Owner Satisfaction In Consumer Reports' Ranking

As the only part of the car that's actually supposed to make contact with the road, tires are crucial for keeping your car safe and performing well. But, like anything else in the world of cars, they're not all built equal. That fact is evident when seeing how certain manufacturers failed to perform to standard in a recent Consumer Reports (CR) study on tire brand satisfaction.

The study considered all-season, all-terrain, winter/snow, and summer tires. Of the brands surveyed, Sumitomo ended up with the lowest overall satisfaction levels, finishing at the bottom of the table in two of the four tire categories (all-terrain and summer). It also languished as second-to-last in the all-season and winter/snow categories.

Sumitomo tires performed more poorly than others in key priority areas for consumers, such as handling capabilities, grip on wet roads, and longevity. Their tires were found to wear more quickly on average, compromising a car's ability to grip the road effectively. All four Sumitomo tires rated by CR – namely the HTR A/S P03 (all-season tire), HTR Z5 (summer tire), Ice Edge (winter), and Encounter HT2 (all-season SUV tires) — scored poorly across the board, receiving some of the lowest ratings possible for owner satisfaction.