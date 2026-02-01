Why Did Automakers Switch From Sealed Beam Headlights?

Do you remember sealed beam headlights? Depending on when you were born, you might never have driven a car with them. But they used to be all the rage in the automotive world, even being required by law by 1940. But now, you don't see them anymore on any new car. New lighting technology and automakers seeking to further design their cars were among the primary reasons as to why they vanished. No matter how great sealed beams were at solving automotive lighting problems, they also hindered design.

The seven-inch round sealed-beam headlight was mandated in 1940, and every new car sold came with it. The design was easily duplicated at scale, and since suppliers could build them in large numbers, it reduced the overall cost of the lights. Thanks to parts shortages due to World War II, finding the right parts for bespoke lighting was difficult. Making just one type of headlight for every car solved that problem.

But the sealed beams had an additional benefit: they were far more reliable than lighting at the time. Since they were completely sealed, water and grime couldn't enter the housing and affect the lighting's performance. Unfortunately, they also weren't user-serviceable. If a light went out, you had to throw the entire assembly away. But since every car used the same type of light, it was easy to get a replacement, and you didn't have to worry about making sure it was the right size.