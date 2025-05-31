How To Remove Moisture From Your Car's Headlights

Water is supposed to stay outside your headlights, not inside. Moisture in your headlights affects the optics, making them generally dimmer or even causing blind spots where no light shines at all. In states that have vehicle inspections — and the resulting worst car-inspection stories – this can mean an automatic failure. They also look ugly. Once fog or droplets enter such a small confined space, it can be difficult to get it out.

But not impossible, usually. A short-term fix can be as simple as turning on your headlights. The heat from halogen bulbs may be enough to evaporate the moisture . Removing the bulb, then blowing out the inside of the headlight with a hair dryer or compressed air can be an option as well, if you can reach the back of the housing. You can even toss some silica gel packets inside to help absorb the moisture.

This may clear it up temporarily, but it's not a long-term fix. The two options are to repair the headlight or replace it entirely. Which option is better for you depends on how easy it is to fix the problem and how much a replacement headlight costs.