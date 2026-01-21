Glaring Headlights Might Be Annoying, But They're Not As Dangerous As You Think

Now that Apple CarPlay (and to a lesser extent, at least in the U.S., Android Auto) are pretty ubiquitous, if there's one car thing normal people love talking about, it's headlight glare. And for good reason. Headlight glare is annoying as hell, and if, as I do, you have an astigmatism, it's often even worse. Updating your prescription and keeping your glasses clean can certainly help, but, as I also found out recently, even new glasses can't fix the headlight glare problem entirely. Which is a big problem, since not being able to see while driving obviously causes more crashes, right?

Not necessarily. In the video below, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Media Relations Director Joe Young sits down with IIHS principal research engineer Matt Brumbelow to talk about headlight glare. And according to Brumbelow, when his team looked into the issue, they weren't actually able to find evidence that headlight glare contributes to more crashes. That doesn't mean it isn't still a problem, just that the evidence that's currently available doesn't show an increase in glare-related crashes. Instead, the biggest contributing factor in nighttime crashes continues to be insufficient visibility.

That said, the available evidence is also somewhat limited, since only 11 states track glare as a contributing factor in their crash reports. Additionally, even in the states that do keep track of it, drivers have to report that glare was an issue before an officer can put it in their report, which means we don't know exactly how many glare-related crashes go unreported. But while the data may be incomplete, from 2015 to 2023, IIHS researchers still looked at more than six million crashes and found that crashes that cited headlight glare as a factor stayed pretty consistent at a rate of about one or two per 1,000. Additionally, crashes caused by insufficient visibility dropped significantly.