Why You Should Never Use A Microfiber Towel Again After It Hits The Ground

There are few better ways to take pride in your car than to spend a few weekend hours detailing it, inside and out. You can pick up countless tips and new methods by watching our favorite Ammo NYC detailing videos, or checking out any other detailing YouTuber, but it would be best to familiarize yourself with the basics before jumping into complex paint restoration routines.

We've covered car cleaning tips and tricks in the past, but this one rule might be the most important when it comes to avoiding swirl marks and scratches in your car's paintwork. The simple rule is: If you drop a microfiber cloth on the floor, do not ever use it on your car's paintwork again.

Microfiber cloths are perfect for wiping over your car, buffing off polish and achieving a great finish, but they are also magnets for dust and dirt. That's fine for picking up the tiny particles that sit on your paintwork, but if you drop a microfiber towel on the floor, it'll also pick up larger chunks of grit and dirt. The fibers will then cling to these contaminants, and the next time you run it over your paint, you'll be dragging them across your car's finish. This will inevitably lead to scratches and swirl marks, which can be tricky to remove unless you really know what you're doing.

Sure, you can wash the microfiber towel, but how can you really be sure that those little chunks of grit and dirt have been removed? Considering that a pack of microfibers can be picked up for around $10 – that's less than a dollar apiece — it's just not worth taking the risk. Throw it away, grab a new microfiber, and start again.