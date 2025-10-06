These 1980s Cars Are Exploding In Value

The day isn't far when cars could become part of a person's investment portfolio, given how some models grow exponentially in value over time. The volatile market situation is also a great excuse to buy some heroes from the past with the aim of flipping them in the future and making a decent profit. The '80s were a brilliant time in the car world, with the introduction of some legendary cars like the Ferrari F40, BMW E30 M3, and the Chevrolet Corvette C4, to name a few.

There are a few cars from that time period that once fell by the wayside but are now picking up steam in the used car market. If you're someone who's starting to add to your car collection and want a few machines that could potentially appreciate in value, here are five picks that you could shortlist. This includes a Porsche, a Toyota, and a car made popular by a movie.