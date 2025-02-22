Before Dodge Diesel Trucks Had Cummins Engines, They Were Powered By Mitsubishi Motors

For 1978 Dodge introduced the Mitsubishi 6DR5 diesel engine to its truck and van lineups as an optional economic engine. The 4-liter inline six-cylinder naturally aspirated diesel was serving reliably in the giant Mitsubishi Fuso cab-over delivery trucks, as well as several industrial applications, so it should have been the perfect engine for the job. All of a sudden you could buy a Dodge pickup which could deliver around 20 miles per gallon in regular use, helping to stretch those post-oil crisis dollars.

Unfortunately, Americans hated it. Not only was the engine more expensive than others in the lineup, but it was rated at just 105 horsepower and 169 pound-feet of torque. Somehow the big diesel made less power than Dodge's own venerable Slant Six engine. Apparently the trucks topped out around 60 miles per hour, and getting there from a stop took quite a lot of patience. Not willing to compromise for anything, Americans simply did not option the engine, and very few of these machines were sold. According to an old long-dead forum post, 2,835 diesel pickups were built and sold in the U.S. and there's no word on how few diesel-powered vans were produced, if any. The engine was pulled from the options list for 1979, making it a one-year-only boondoggle for Dodge.