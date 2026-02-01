Back in August 2019, Andy Wallace, Bugatti's factory test driver, managed to break the 300 mph speed record by running a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport at 304.77 mph with reinforced Michelin tires. This was not the first Bugatti to claim a top-speed world record, as the modern era of speed-chasing hypercars began with the iconic 16.4 Bugatti Veyron setting a 253 mph speed record in 2005 – also on Michelin tires.

In all of these instances, although the car was indeed impressive, it was the tire that had to safely transfer all of that speed onto the road. In fact, tires are all that's holding Bugatti from going ever faster, and their limits are especially evident in even more extreme circumstances where land speed records push beyond 500 mph. A vehicle like the 503.33 mph Team Vesco Turbinator II relies on specialized Mickey Thompson tires engineered to survive enormous centrifugal forces and heat.

As Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace explained in an interview with The Drive, "You don't have to develop a tire to do 300 miles an hour because there are no cars that do 300 miles an hour. Well, there is now." That's why tire manufacturers had to use high-strength fiber, smooth treads, and microscopic inspections during development. And those are just a few examples of the extreme tire tech required to set land speed records.