These Seemingly Normal Cars Are Actually Pretty Weird

Modern cars are, for the most part, pretty normal these days. In an effort to chase higher sales numbers, all of the weirdness has been baked out of them. To me (and you), that's a real shame, but still, there are some cars that slip through. There are some cars that, despite the best efforts of a manufacturer, end up very strange anyway, and that idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what seemingly normal car was actually pretty weird under the skin, and I was looking for cars that were semi-modern. After all, as I said, most cars used to be sort of weird — so that's cheating. Still, most of you stuck to the prompt, and we got some wonderfully weird results. A lot of them were cars I hadn't even considered — making me realize that there are actually a hell of a lot of strange and wonderful cars on the roads today. I'll tell you what, that's sort of made my day.

That's really enough out of me, though. How about you scroll on down and check out what seemingly normal cars your fellow Jalops think are actually pretty damn weird. Did your car make the list? Do you feel like a weird freak now? You shouldn't it should be looked at like a badge of honor.