These Are The Weirdest Cars You've Seen Customized
Last week we asked you to share the weirdest cars that you have seen customized, and you all gave some great answers. Separately, I know the second photo on the question blog was improperly cropped by our website, so I added a photo of my answer to the question, which happens to be a first-generation Toyota Venza. Apparently there are a lot of Venza lovers in Jalopnik's readership, as there were a few comments defending it as a car worth customizing. I don't have anything against Venzas, I was simply surprised to see an example of this otherwise mundane midsize crossover slammed to the ground with massive rims and a custom paint or wrap job. I love seeing people take pride in their ride, regardless of the make and model.
Anywho, if you'd like to head over to the original post to see the other great answers that didn't make this roundup, I encourage it! There were lots of bizarre cars that folks have customized, but these are some of my favorite answers.
Subaru Forester
I worked at a Subaru dealership for a while and we saw all sorts of customized cars (mostly WRXs), but the weirdest thing I ever saw was a blacked out, chop top 2nd gen turbo Forester that looked like a little lowered Baja. I didn't hate it.
Submitted by: JonRob951
2000 Ford Taurus
Ok, so i used to have a 2000 taurus back in college. My parents wouldn't get me a honda so I ended up with that. It was the vulcan v6, so the slow base engine, too. But being a burgeoning car dude, I was on the taurus car club of america forum, ended up putting forged roush lowering springs on that thing (if you can believe that roush specifically made it for the taurus), and a loud cherry bomb muffler 😂😂. It was pretty dumb, but I had a mod bug and couldn't help myself.
Submitted by: yourmom
'70s and '80s cars on truck chassis
Any normal, usually 1970s-1980s vintage street car that has been body-mounted on a lifted 4x4 truck frame. Could be anything: a Camaro, Mustang, Datsun 240Z, Ford Fairmont wagon, Olds Cutlass, Chevy Vega or Nova, VW Beetle or square back. Fairly common here in parts of OH and WV, maybe other similarly culturally advanced parts of the country.
Submitted by: Michael Rosenfeld
Saturn SC1
A 90's Saturn S with a-pillar gauges.
What are they measuring?
Submitted by: Winter Cat
Dodge Aries
I had a friend back in the late 90s, who got a really nice condition 80s Dodge Aries, K-Car. He spent more than he paid for it, in adding custom rims, a huge sound system with amps and sub-boxes in the trunk. Lowered it a few inches. Added a bunch of extra chrome bits.
It was like the World's fanciest, horrible car.
He loved that thing, and the rest of us couldn't figure out why.
Submitted by: Dr.Xyster
Chevrolet Citation
I saw a trike that was made by taking the back halves of two beige notchback Chevy Citations and welding them together. It had an Iron Duke drivetrain in back, presumably from a Fiero. It was a two seater, the front suspension was from a Goldwing, and it even had working AC! The fab work was amazing, and to this day, I kinda regret not buying it.
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
Hyundai Elantra
The ones that raise an eyebrow for me is an entire category of vehicle: the bone-stock small car. In a way, it makes some sense. Buy what you can afford and make it yours. But there are a couple Elantras in my town that have gone full 2Fast2Furious and I can't help but think "it's an Elantra!" We're not talking about any of the sport models, and definitely not an N. But everything is tinted, they're rolling on giant wheels, dropped, fake spoilers, and feature under glow. I honestly thought under glow wasn't popular anymore. There's also a low trim Corolla that I see around town with a giant decal of a dragon on it, and a tonne of wings all over the place (and stock wheels). "It's a Corolla!"
Submitted by: dolsh
Subaru Justy
A few months ago, I saw a Subaru Justy with matte black paint, spoiler, body kit, and decal for some "racing team" parked at the local mall. I have to give the owner props just for keeping one of those on the road.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Toyota Venza
I'm also saying Venza, off the top of my head. I used to share the highway with one on my commute home. He drove that thing like a race car. Custom lighting, lowered, big cambered wheels and low profile tires, blacked out windows, and a very ugly ARGB interior lighting scheme that would color cycle while trying to cut around tractor trailers at 80mph every single night.
Submitted by: Mike Stavola
2000 Honda Odyssey
I built a 2000 Honda Odyssey: 100 shot NX nitrous kit, lowered, wheels, wing, custom painted stripes, custom one off intake and exhaust, bored TB, flow computer and all... 14 sec 1/4 mile and it was in Super Street, compact car and Honda tuning back in the day (2003) ! :)
Submitted by: Vince Gc