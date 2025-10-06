These Are The Weirdest Cars You've Seen Customized

Last week we asked you to share the weirdest cars that you have seen customized, and you all gave some great answers. Separately, I know the second photo on the question blog was improperly cropped by our website, so I added a photo of my answer to the question, which happens to be a first-generation Toyota Venza. Apparently there are a lot of Venza lovers in Jalopnik's readership, as there were a few comments defending it as a car worth customizing. I don't have anything against Venzas, I was simply surprised to see an example of this otherwise mundane midsize crossover slammed to the ground with massive rims and a custom paint or wrap job. I love seeing people take pride in their ride, regardless of the make and model.

Anywho, if you'd like to head over to the original post to see the other great answers that didn't make this roundup, I encourage it! There were lots of bizarre cars that folks have customized, but these are some of my favorite answers.