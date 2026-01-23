What Seemingly Normal Car Is Actually Pretty Weird?

That being said, my choice is a thoroughly modern car: the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack coupe. It very well could be the weirdest car on sale today, full stop — not just the weirdest mass-produced car, if you can call 7,421 sales in 2025 "mass produced." There's just so much about it that's so strange.

First of all, look at its shape and size. The thing is massive for a coupe because it shares a body structure with its sedan counterpart. It means the doors are 11 miles long and the rear quarter panels are even longer, making the rear wheels look tiny. Despite the fact that Dodge pitches it as a sports car (muscle cars count too), it rides like a big luxury car from the 1970s — not that the ride lasts very long, anyway, thanks to it only having about 240 miles of EPA-rated range. That number disappears rather quickly when you make use of the 670 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque this strange beast has on tap.

On the inside it's equally massive, with enough room for five full-size adults — unheard of in a modern-day coupe — and it's got other weird choices like a squircle steering wheel, bizarre ambient lightning and the strangest (and loudest) fake exhaust noises you've ever heard. Oh, and Dodge decided to make the Charger Daytona one of only a handful of liftbacks on sale today. What a machine.

That's enough out of me, though. How about you all head down below and share with the group what you think the weirdest seemingly normal car is? As always, I'll be giving out major awards and prizes to those who explain why their choice is so strange.