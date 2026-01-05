These Are The Strangest Cars You Spotted In 2025

By Erin Marquis
A line of dark green VinFast VF8s PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock

The long, strange year of 2025 is over. Time for the fresh hell that is likely to be 2026! I know you are all as excited as I am. I asked you way back in last year to tell me about the strangest cars you spotted in 2025. I had a pair of Zooxs just hanging out in my neighborhood, but the rest of you had equally odd and interesting answers. 

The ones I liked best are the cars that should never have come here, like the VinFast, and cars I wish we could see more of, like the Honda Acty. And any list is a great one if it has the silly Reliant Robin on it. Scroll through and take a look, and I hope you're new year's resolution list includes to keep your eyes peeled for more weird cars on the horizon. I know I'll be keeping my eyes firmly on the road.

VinFast

a red VinFast Lux A 2.0 Kevin Williams/Jalopnik

Definitely a VinFast. Sitting in a regular old neighborhood street. What is even crazier is that I found out that Baton Rouge (where I live) is almost halfway between two VinFast dealers in...Lake Charles and Pensacola. Not Houston or New Orleans or any other sizable city. Maybe VinFast is focusing on smaller municipalities where there is no competition, but also almost no buyers? IDK about that, but I do know everything about VinFast is bizarro world weird.

From Elvis Dogman

Classic Minis

A classic mini in british racing green driving down a verdant british road. Sue Thatcher/Getty Images

Not really strange, but my neighbor has 3 original minis. That's more classic minis on one street, than I've seen on the east coast.

From whale

1990s Honda Acty

a dark green 1990s Honda Acty truck parked in a truck parking lot Nikonysta/Shutterstock

From time to time I see a 1990s Honda Acty truck zipping around town. For those that don't know, the Acty is a Japanese market microtruck. The biggest variant weighs about 2,000lbs and is roughly 40" more narrow and 80" shorter in length than a standard F-150. In suburban Georgia it is startling to see it share the road with much larger common American vehicles like the F-150, 3-row SUVs and even RAV4s.

From Stephen.

A Johnson Surfer boat hull mounted on a 2000 BMW E46 chassis

2000 BMW E46 parked by some trees Rudolf Stricker

I go to a lot of shows and cruises, and I take thousands of photos at those events (plus a couple hundred carspotting photos throughout the year), and honestly I think the strangest car I've seen up close in 2025 was in the drift car exhibit at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia just last Sunday: A Johnson Surfer boat hull mounted on a 2000 BMW E46 chassis. It's not the only boat-on-a-car-chassis I've seen, but it is the only one I've seen this year and the only one I've seen set up for any kind of motorsport.

The LS-powered, BMW-sprung '69 Plymouth Sport Satellite sitting next to it looked positively normal by comparison.

From Paul Balze

Reliant Robin

Yellow Reliant Robin parked on a busy city street at a movie premier Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Probably the reliant robin some student was puttering around in in the fall. Never seen one outside a collection in Southern Ontario

From JaredOfLondon

Lucid Air

A gray Lucid Air parked on gray stone Lucid

I was at a customers job site earlier this month and had a Lucid Air with manufacturer plates park next to me. I was in Madison WI at the time. Very cool to see.

From Kelvininin

Fisker Ocean

A fisker ocean suv parked on a riverwalk Fisker

somehow, some way, for some reason, someone near me owns a Fisker Ocean and I was genuinely suprised seeing one on the road.

From Scaramimer

Isuzu Axiom

A grey Isuzu Axiom Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Funnily enough, I spotted my nomination just now as I was logging in and loading up the page. I'm currently on a ski trip with family and I just saw an Isuzu Axiom merge onto the freeway as we are heading up to the slopes. I haven't seen anything else that stood out this year so I'm picking that for its unusual design, short production run, and general obscurity.

From Giantsgiants

Canoo delivery truck

Canoo delivery trucks all parked in a row PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock

The first week of January, I saw a Canoo delivery truck in full Wal Mart livery with California plates in Dallas. I thought it looked incredible...functional and funky. About a month later, Canoo was out of business.

From Bob

Honda Vamos

A Honda Vamos parked in a parking spot surrounded by graffiti Art Konovalov/Shutterstock

Just last week I saw a white Honda Vamos going down the street and instantly wanted one!

From Kaleb Carter

