These Are The Strangest Cars You Spotted In 2025

The long, strange year of 2025 is over. Time for the fresh hell that is likely to be 2026! I know you are all as excited as I am. I asked you way back in last year to tell me about the strangest cars you spotted in 2025. I had a pair of Zooxs just hanging out in my neighborhood, but the rest of you had equally odd and interesting answers.

The ones I liked best are the cars that should never have come here, like the VinFast, and cars I wish we could see more of, like the Honda Acty. And any list is a great one if it has the silly Reliant Robin on it. Scroll through and take a look, and I hope you're new year's resolution list includes to keep your eyes peeled for more weird cars on the horizon. I know I'll be keeping my eyes firmly on the road.