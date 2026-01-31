Can E15 Gas Damage Your Engine?

While gas stations are required to post warning labels announcing the fuel's ethanol percentage, you may or may not have noticed the signage, especially if it's missing or obscured. For those not in the know, E15 gas is typically your unleaded 88, containing up to 15% alcohol, which is slightly higher compared to regular 87 pump gas that contains up to 10% ethanol – check out our breakdown if you're wondering why gasoline has ethanol and how it affects your engine.

Whether E15 damages your engine largely depends on the age and model year of the vehicle. According to the EPA, E15 gas is approved for use in passenger vehicles (model year 2001 and later), as well as in cars that are flex-fuel capable. As you can tell, pre-2001 cars and trucks are not necessarily E15 compliant. Filling those vehicles with E15 can bring about numerous problems, including fueling issues, corrosion, improper combustion, high cylinder temperatures, and damaged rubber parts. You may even notice a loss in power, in addition to starting issues and clogged fuel filters.

It's also worth pointing out that, per the EPA, E15 is prohibited from being used in lawn mowers, motorcycles, chainsaws, and boats. Additionally, heavy-duty engines used in delivery trucks and school buses are also prohibited from using E15. But why, you ask? Cars and trucks that are E15-compliant have upgraded components and other hardware tweaks. But more importantly, the sensors and computers inside them are programmed to adjust the fuel parameters and ignition timing to compensate for the ethanol blend's high oxygen levels.