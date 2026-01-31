What's The Quickest Way To Defrost Windows?

Frosted or fogged windows are the result of a simple moisture problem. Warm air can hold more water than cold air. That moisture is released when the warm air is cooled and rushes toward the coldest surface it can find, which is usually the windows. Overnight, the moisture freezes to form frost or ice on the outside, while inside it takes the form of fog or condensation.

Your first instnict is likely to scrape the ice on the outside, but that's not how you should go about it. Rather than trying to get the ice off your windows as quickly as possible, you should focus on effectively removing the moisture from the air. What you should do is get the engine running and make use of the climate controls at your disposal. Drying the air inside the cabin and warming the window glass is far more effective than going gung-ho with the scraper.

Fog and frost are the same problem in different states. Fog is liquid condensation (here's how to keep your car's windows fog-free, by the way), while frost is frozen condensation. The solution for both is the same, which is to raise the glass temperature and lower the humidity around it.