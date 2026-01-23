Williams' first spaceflight took place in December 2006 aboard the space shuttle Discovery, before returning on space shuttle Atlantis with the STS-117 crew, and she was a flight engineer for Expeditions 14/15. That was also when she completed four spacewalks, which set a new record at the time. But while she was no stranger to spending long periods of time in space and had completed a 127-day mission back in 2012, her most recent spaceflight will probably remain her most memorable.

In June 2024, Williams returned to the ISS with Wilmore aboard the SpaceX Starliner. Unfortunately for the two astronauts, what was supposed to be a relatively short trip ended up dragging on much longer than anticipated when problems with the Tesla of spaceships prevented them from returning to Earth as planned. While they did eventually make it back, further delays kept them trapped aboard the ISS for more than nine months. Unfortunately for both Williams and Wilmore, there isn't much money in getting stuck in space, as they only received an extra $1,430 for their extended work trips.

Prior to joining NASA, Williams grew up in Needham, Massachusetts, before attending the United States Naval Academy, where she earned her bachelor's in physical science. After graduating from the Naval Academy, she got her master's in engineering management from the Florida Institute of Technology and went on to log more than 4,000 flight hours in at least 40 different helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. In a statement, Williams said: