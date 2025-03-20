Dolphins Spectate NASA Stranded Astronaut Splashdown

After a nine-month ordeal, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams finally returned to Earth on Tuesday after the failed Boeing Crew Test Flight left them stranded on the International Space Station. The NASA SpaceX Crew-9 splashdown off Florida's Gulf Coast had a unique group of spectators: A pod of dolphins. Maybe our aquatic friends were trying to tell the astronauts they shouldn't have returned to Earth.

As the charred Crew Dragon capsule bobbed around in the ocean, dolphins swam up to the spacecraft and the recovery team. NASA's Johnson Space Center shared footage of the maritime encounter on social media. Admittedly, the conditions on the ocean were picturesque, with a clear blue sky and calm waters. It was the perfect welcome for anyone who had been stuck in a set of small metal tubes floating in a black void.

Astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov didn't have as long of a wait to see Earth again. The duo launched with the Crew-9 mission in late September last year. Two other astronauts were benched for the mission to leave a pair of seats empty to accommodate the return of Wilmore and Williams.