Why Ford Built River Rouge, Once The World's Largest Factory

With the current state of automotive manufacturing relying on components traveling across oceans before final assembly, it's easy to forget there was a time when it was more profitable for automakers to operate a single massive factory. No other place better exemplifies the monumental scale required for vertically integrated mass production than the Ford River Rouge Complex. The facility that opened as the world's largest factory by 1928 resulted from Henry Ford's obsession with making his company self-sufficient and could convert raw materials into completed automobiles ready for the showroom.

The 2,000-acre site along the River Rouge was purchased by the weed-eating industrialist in 1915, according to the Henry Ford. He didn't initially envision the site as a place for production, but as a bird sanctuary. However, those plans were derailed by World War I. The U.S. Navy tasked Ford with constructing Eagle Boats, surface vessels designed to hunt Imperial German U-boats. As a result, the manufacturer dredged maritime access to the Detroit River for the site, which quickly became crucial for operations.

The Fordson tractor became the first land vehicle mass-produced at River Rouge in 1917. During the production run, the complex would expand to cover demands beyond mere assembly. Ford constructed an onsite steel mill and foundry with the necessary ore shipped in on lake freighters. By the time traction production was entirely moved to Ireland in the late 1920s, River Rouge produced every component for the Model T. However, those components were still being shipped to Ford's Highland Park factory for final assembly. The Model A would be the first vehicle entirely built at the complex in 1927.