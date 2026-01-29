Why Does Chevy Make Vehicles In Mexico?

For many, owning a Chevrolet is as patriotic as it gets. After all, the bowtie badge represents a significant part of the made-in-the-U.S. movement. But what if your wheels of freedom aren't made in the U.S. at all? An easy way to know is to take a peek at the door jamb of your Chevrolet car or SUV. If the VIN starts with 3, congratulations — your pride and joy was made in Mexico.

This isn't a new thing for General Motors. The automotive conglomerate turned to our neighboring country a long time back – 1935, to be precise. In fact, Mexico is an automotive powerhouse for GM, building everything from basic work trucks to cutting-edge EVs. So if you own a Silverado workhorse or an electric Blazer, there's a high likelihood that your car crossed the border in a railcar before reaching your doorstep. There are many reasons for this, and politics is the least important of them all.

The straight answer is money, and lots of it. Manufacturing a car in Mexico is way cheaper than making one in the United States. It goes beyond the cheap labor trope, too. It's about geography, infrastructure, and an automotive ecosystem decades in the making. It is also due to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) laid out in 2020, a successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) established in 1994 for the facilitation of easy trade between the three neighboring countries.