Battle Of The Ignored Engines, The Chrysler 383 Vs The Ford 390 FE

Visiting automotive museums, scrutinizing thick coffee table books about muscle cars, and watching movies revolving around car culture could make you think that every other car in the '60s had a 426 Hemi, an L88 427, or a 428 Super Cobra Jet. The truth is, the ultimate performance powerplants of the era represented a fraction of a percent of the powertrains you'd encounter on the street. Two V8s you actually would run across with regularity were Chrysler's B-series 383 and Ford's 390 FE. But you wouldn't find much respect for them among customers hungry for performance.

The main issue that kept 383s and 390s in the "working-class hero" category is that, by the mid to late 1960s, they were old hat. Sure, they were voluminous in the early '60s, but sub-400-cube engines felt a bit quaint alongside big-blocks with wine barrels for cylinders. It's a shame, because while the big-blocks were stealing all the limelight, the Mopar 383 and the Blue Oval's 390 responded well to mods and were in a wide swathe of vehicles within financial reach of the average person.

For drivers who wanted a street-legal car that still had the torque to give a solid shove, not to mention plenty of replacement parts that weren't exotic, expensive, and rare, they were fantastic options. So, while "LS6 454 vs. 455 Super Duty" is the more exciting, high-profile comparison, 383 vs. 390 is probably way more realistic, as these engines likely had more impromptu stoplight drag races. The cars they powered have recently enjoyed a bit of a renaissance among collectors, too, so let's pit them against each other in the battle of the ignored engines! Thanks to reader Factoryhack for the idea.