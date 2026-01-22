Government Realizes That Throwing Money At Air Traffic Control Is A Good Idea, Funds More Hiring And Pay Raises

As Congress slowly passes a federal budget in little pieces, air traffic control is getting some desperately needed attention. The legislature has passed funding for 2,500 more ATCs, which is a welcome reprieve for the overburdened workforce. And to retain current ATCs, this bill would also put up $140 million to give them a 3.8% raise. For all the talk lately about fixing the woeful state of air travel in the U.S., the actual salaries of the people preventing crashes didn't come up very much. So getting a pay bump on the table is a huge win for those of us in the anti-crash bloc.

As ever with these things, there are some caveats. 2,500 new ATCs are great, but that's still short of the 3,500 that the FAA says they need to meet staffing goals, per Reuters. So while the load may lessen a bit for the current crews, there's still going to be a lot of mandatory overtime. Also, that 3.8% raise is strangely conditional: the FAA administrator gets to decide whether or not to pay it out, on the basis of whether or not "operational efficiencies are achieved," per the Federal News Network. The lower pay will continue until morale improves, I guess.