Some Amish Communities Are Adopting E-Bikes Instead Of Horses

The Amish are well known for clinging to their traditional ways, which can occasionally get them in trouble if they cling too hard. However, individual communities are allowed to set their own rules, and some of the more progressive communities have recently expanded their allowance of bicycles to include e-bikes, according to Forbes. They see e-bikes not as a technological disruption to their way of life, but as a service to them.

David Kline, the bishop of an Old Order church near Mount Hope, Ohio, explains that it's not technology itself that the Amish are opposed to, but the destructive effects they believe it would have on their communities. As he told Forbes:

"We're fairly open to technology. We use modern medicine. We go to the dentist. We donate blood. The car was really the first piece of technology that the Amish said: 'Whoa. What will it do to the community?' And as we know, Henry Ford's Model T destroyed thousands of small communities."

That's why the Amish horse and buggy is still a common sight in some rural areas. But as Kline says, they don't shun technology entirely, contrary to the stereotype. Some work for modern businesses in roles that align with their beliefs. For example, Janus Motorcycles employs Amish craftsmen to build frames and gas tanks. So does Keim Lumber in Charm, Ohio, where hundreds of e-bikes plug in to recharge while their owners work inside, reports Ideastream Public Media: