Ram Brings Back The Dude Package From The 1970s Because It Knows Exactly Who Buys Its Trucks

Every year, the Specialty Equipment Market Association's show in Las Vegas attracts a wide range of custom builds and plenty of concept cars built by automakers hoping to get their hands on a few of those sweet enthusiast dollars. Sometimes you get a completely off-the-wall build that looks cool but will obviously never go into production. Other times, you get a hybrid Camry with an appearance and handling package. For SEMA this year, Ram decided to go back to the 1970s and show off a 1500 equipped with a modern interpretation of the Dude package.

And yes, I meant the 1970s, not the late 1990s. Sorry, Gen Xers currently rushing down to the comments to post "The Big Lebowski" gifs. This truck has nothing to do with that Dude, so you can calm down (aka go back to thinking Office gifs are the height of humor). Instead, this SEMA concept is inspired by an appearance package that was originally marketed with the help of Don Knotts, the actor who voiced Mayor Turkey Lurkey in the 2005 animated film "Chicken Little."

"Works like a wrangler. Looks like a 'Dude.' Now you can order the Dodge Sweptline 'snazzed up' with the new 'Dude' Sport Trim Package. The 'Dude' is designed for people who want a 'tough truck' built by Dodge and a sport truck that has the looks to make heads turn," one ad claimed at the time. And if that wasn't enough for you, it included a quote from Knotts saying, "The DUDE is another Tough Truck from Dodge." Exciting!