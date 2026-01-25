How The Chevy Stovebolt Got Its Name And What Made It So Special

The Chevy "Stovebolt" name is not the result of a marketing effort. When Chevrolet unveiled its inline six-cylinder engine of 1929, enthusiasts were quick to pick up on the slotted fasteners holding the pushrod covers and oil pan together. These bolts were more or less like those on the woodburning stoves of the period, and the nickname "Stovebolt" followed naturally. Chevrolet never officially used the term, but it became so popular that it stuck.

What was special about the Stovebolt was that it was unflashy. Chevrolet did not bring it out to chase speed records or high-end buyers. It took a calculated step to ditch four-cylinder engines altogether and retail a six-cylinder vehicle at the four-cylinder price. Such a choice provided buyers with smoother, quieter, and more convenient driving at no extra expense. While the competition, like Ford, was still considering six-cylinders a luxury upgrade, Chevrolet could afford to make it a standard.

Under the hood, the practical Stovebolt got overhead valves to improve breathing, but cost-saving options like splash lubrication and fewer main bearings (only three, as opposed to four or seven that the modern six-cylinder houses) kept the assembly of the engine cheap. This combination of common-sense engineering and aggressive pricing was what made the Stovebolt the foundation of Chevy's popularity.