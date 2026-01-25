Installing A Racing Wheel In Your Daily Could Land You In Jail

If you're customizing a modern car and happen to have a quick release racing wheel in your online shopping cart, you might want to reconsider that purchase. Not only because it endangers you in the event of an accident, but also because it's illegal and can land you with a fine, a misdemeanor, or even in jail.

This only applies to folks who fit an aftermarket steering wheel on a car that came from the factory fitted with a driver's airbag, though. In most cases, if the vehicle came out of the factory without a driver's airbag, you're free to slap on whatever wacky wheel suits your taste, whether it's a heart-shaped wheel or a comically tiny one.

States including California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania all outlaw the removal or disabling of airbags in vehicles that were sold with them when new, with penalties ranging from fines to impoundment to jail time.