The Government Shutdown Is Fueling More Wild Theories About Mysterious Object In Solar System

Loeb lists more than a dozen orbiters, spectrometers, and Mars-based cameras that could provide images and data of 3I/ATLAS, which was first spotted in July and is just the third interstellar object that we have identified entering the Solar System. (Oumuamua, the previous visitor, was the beginning of Loeb's theories about these things being alien spacecraft). We should therefore have plenty of data, at some point, and we'll get another crack at studying 3I/ATLAS as it flies toward Jupiter in November, after which it will exit our galactic neighborhood forever.

Will the government be reopened by next month? Who knows, but its closure has been an interesting wrinkle in the 3I/ATLAS saga. I'm personally surprised that somebody hasn't loudly declared, "X-Files"-style, that the aliens who secretly control Washington secretly engineered the shutdown so that their buddies could speed through the solar system on the QT while humanity was taking a politically induced break. Oh wait! Somebody sort of has! On the more rational side, however, 3I/ATLAS' visit has been a great opportunity to see how science is really done. Loeb and his colleagues have really been showing their work, and we're all better informed because of it.