What Cetane Booster Really Does For Diesel (And The Right Amount To Add)

Cetane boosters sure sound cool. Who doesn't like the word "boost" after all? But in reality, they don't boost the power of your fuel. On the contrary, they reduce the delay between fuel injection and burning. In diesel engines, that delay is a big deal – diesel engines rely on regular old compression and heat to ignite the fuel, not spark plugs. If ignition takes too long, the entire combustion process is affected; the fuel doesn't have an even burn, the engine makes more noise, and efficiency takes a hit.

The ignition needs to be as fast and as uniform as possible, and this is where cetane boosters excel. Using them gives you smoother combustion, resulting in a more gradual pressure buildup inside the cylinder. These effects are real, but they are limited to situations where the base fuel's cetane level is below what the engine is designed to use. Once an engine reaches normal operating temperature and is already running on fuel that meets its required cetane number, raising cetane further does very little.