Why Do Some Cars Still Have Rear Drum Brakes?

Most modern cars have stopped using drum brakes. While there are valid reasons to use drums at the rear, it mostly comes down to cost, which is why you often see them used in many economy cars, trucks, and SUVs. But you may be wondering, is it really better to use drums instead of discs? What sort of delta are we talking about?

Let's take the Chevy Sonic (2013-2016) as an example. As you may know, lower trims of the subcompact got rear drum brakes, while more expensive RS trims got rear discs. A brand-new pair of rear rotors and pads for the Sonic costs around $80, which is roughly $10 cheaper than a set of rear drums and shoes. Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) rear brake calipers cost $125 apiece, while rear wheel cylinders are $70 a pop. Setting aside a few extra dollars for miscellaneous hardware, you're looking at a delta of over $100 between the brake kits, with discs costing more.

From a consumer standpoint, justifying the extra $100 is fairly easy, but from an OEM perspective, every dollar counts, especially if you're a volume manufacturer. Even if we take away retail markups, for OEMs like Chevy that churn out millions of cars, the difference is sizable enough to skimp on rear discs for budget offerings.