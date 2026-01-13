Mazda's Gram Strategy Is A Pursuit Of Lightness, But How Far Do They Take It?

It may not seem obvious just by looking at their cars, but Japanese automaker Mazda is obsessed with weight savings to make their cars and SUVs sportier and more fun to drive. Mazda's "Gram Strategy" is about shedding weight from every part of the car, right down to optimizing the bolts and nuts that hold everything together. It's why the iconic FD Mazda RX-7 weighed just 2,888 lbs, while competitors like the Mitsubishi 3000GT and A80 Toyota Supra paled in comparison with their 3,814 lbs and 3,560 lbs curb weights, respectively.

Toyota's two-door GR86 sports car has a curb weight between 2,811 and 2,833 lbs in manual guise. Meanwhile, the iconic Mazda Miata soft top tips the scales at 2,366 lbs. Sure, the Toyota is a bigger hardtop car and has what we call "occasional rear seats," but the decision to forego a metal roof and back seats is proof of Mazda's commitment to lightweight engineering, and it doesn't just apply to sports cars or coupes, either.

Mazda's "Gram Strategy" is about shedding weight from every part of the car, from the lug nuts in the wheels to the size of the seats. This strategy goes as far as redesigning or re-engineering parts to achieve the automaker's mission of lightweight simplicity. Mazda's passion for lightweight engineering and construction began way back in the 1960s with a tiny car known as the R360. That strategy continues today and shows up in all sorts of places throughout Mazda's history.