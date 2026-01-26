Could Sports Mode Be Your Secret Weapon For Better MPG? It's Complicated

So cars have modes now. You'll typically find a knob or series of buttons with options like "Eco," "Normal," "Comfort," and "Sport." Automakers keep adding more drive modes, yet there is still no "Batmobile" mode. Get on that, automakers! Anyway, the name of the first mode we listed there — "Eco" — is self-explanatory. It's designed to optimize fuel economy. The last one, "Sport," is also self-evident in that NASCAR is a "sport." It prioritizes performance over gas mileage and enables the car to accelerate more quickly, among other things.

And yet, you'll find comments all over the Internet by drivers who claim that they get better gas mileage when driving in Sport mode. On paper, this is not what Sport mode is designed to do. Even auto manufacturers like Hyundai say in their owner manuals that Sport mode may decrease fuel efficiency. So why do these drivers insist they're getting better gas mileage? Are they just bad at math? Well, just like the Facebook relationship status of your friend who keeps breaking up and getting back together with her ex, it's complicated.

Sport mode can possibly improve your gas mileage, depending on how you drive, when and where you use it, and how long you use it. For example, your car isn't going to take as long to get up to speed on the freeway when in Sport mode. Unless you have a lead foot, Sport mode could be more fuel efficient in that brief instant. But it is hardly a secret weapon when it comes to gas mileage, and shouldn't be used all the time if you want fewer trips to the pump.