The Last Volkswagen GTI With A Stick Went To Missoula, Montana

If you aren't familiar with Volkswagen super fan Jamie Orr by now, click on that video above and you can watch him road-trip his wild Harlequin-style Volkswagen Atlas and matching Polo out to SEMA a few years ago. He's an old-school VW-head and knows more about the brand than you do, maybe more than anyone does. It'll be interesting to see what he does with his new GTI purchase. Surely he won't just preserve the car and keep it showroom fresh. He's got a propensity for custom wheels and big eye-catching builds. I wait with bated breath.

According to Volkswagen around 41% of all GTI sold in 2024 were manuals, up from 38% in 2023. As it stands, you can't buy a manual Volkswagen of any flavor in the U.S. as the Golf R manual has also been killed off. The non-sporty versions of Golf, which aren't sold in the U.S. market, are still available with a stick in Europe.