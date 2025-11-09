The Psychology Behind Choosing A Car Color (And What Yours Says About You)

Color doesn't have an effect on a car's performance, efficiency, or comfort, but it can be a key factor when buying a vehicle nonetheless. In fact, a 2021 survey from Axalta found that color is an important part of the decision-making process in 88% of vehicle purchases.

Of course, it's a lot harder to be that exact when you're delving into human psychology, which hasn't stopped people from trying to figure out why certain drivers prefer one color over another. At the same time, the 2024 Global Car Color Report shows how little interest Americans seem to have in actual colors. Now, some people may make a conscious decision to choose a certain car color based on business reasons. Those just-mentioned shades are among the paint colors that decrease a car's resale value the most.

Yet there can be deep, subconscious reasons for choosing certain hues as well. One theory is that when people start getting enjoyment out of some object of a certain color, they begin associating the color itself with good feelings. So if someone had a favorite blue toy as a kid, that person may grow up with a preference for blue cars. Many people also believe those color choices unconsciously reflect a person's innermost feelings, with vibrant people being attracted to vibrant shades, for instance. Here's what some of the colors may be saying about you.