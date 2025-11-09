The Psychology Behind Choosing A Car Color (And What Yours Says About You)
Color doesn't have an effect on a car's performance, efficiency, or comfort, but it can be a key factor when buying a vehicle nonetheless. In fact, a 2021 survey from Axalta found that color is an important part of the decision-making process in 88% of vehicle purchases.
Of course, it's a lot harder to be that exact when you're delving into human psychology, which hasn't stopped people from trying to figure out why certain drivers prefer one color over another. At the same time, the 2024 Global Car Color Report shows how little interest Americans seem to have in actual colors. Now, some people may make a conscious decision to choose a certain car color based on business reasons. Those just-mentioned shades are among the paint colors that decrease a car's resale value the most.
Yet there can be deep, subconscious reasons for choosing certain hues as well. One theory is that when people start getting enjoyment out of some object of a certain color, they begin associating the color itself with good feelings. So if someone had a favorite blue toy as a kid, that person may grow up with a preference for blue cars. Many people also believe those color choices unconsciously reflect a person's innermost feelings, with vibrant people being attracted to vibrant shades, for instance. Here's what some of the colors may be saying about you.
What do red cars say about their drivers?
Let's clear one thing up first: drivers who buy red cars aren't necessarily saying they like getting pulled over by the cops. Despite what you may have heard, it's white cars that get the most tickets. Approximately 19% of vehicle citations are given to white cars versus the 16% given to red vehicles, according to research published by CJ Pony Parts. Now, it's true that the difference could come down to the greater number of white cars on the road, but many people do consider red to be an "exciting" color that lets others know you're passionate, intense, and ready for adventure with a bold personality.
For example, think of the close association between the color red and eye-popping high-performance sports cars from Ferrari. In fact, there's a specific shade called Ferrari Red — also known as Rosso Corsa or racing red. The connection between the color and the cars grew so close over the years that some 85% of all Ferraris built in the 1990s were painted red. Nowadays that number is closer to 40% and includes the controversially styled Ferrari 849 Testarossa. (Testarossa actually means "red head" and originally comes from the color of the engine valve covers in the automaker's 1950s race cars).
What does the color yellow say about you?
When automakers really want to grab attention, they'll often showcase cars with bright yellow finishes. The look does more than turn heads, too. The color yellow is often said to inspire people to feel happier and more optimistic. It's another hue that attracts bold and energetic drivers, and that made it an especially popular choice for vintage muscle cars.
Consider a stunning yellow like Dodge's Top Banana from the 1970 Challenger R/T or Ford's Grabber Yellow, which premiered on the 1969 Shelby Mustangs. Interestingly enough, both were so popular that they were revived for modern-day Challengers and Mustangs as well. Yellow — more specifically, Giallo Orion yellow — is also thought of as a traditional color for Lamborghini. And Lamborghini has re-emphasized the color for its modern rides, starting with the Lamborghini Gallardo. Some of the best cars in the world come in yellow now.
Drive yellow cars like these, and you're letting people know you like standing out from the crowd yourself. In addition, that choice could be sending a message about your financial savvy. After all, a study by iSeeCars recently reported that cars painted yellow held their value better than those in any other shade.
What does the color green say about you?
There are two very different ways to approach the color green in the automotive world. On the one hand, a certain shade of this color has a unique place in the hearts of motorsports fans thanks to British Racing Green. Now, there's no good answer to the question, "Where did British Racing Green come from?" It might have been chosen to honor Ireland for hosting a (very) early racing series when England couldn't. What we know for sure is that from its debut in 1903, it became one of the most iconic colors on the road, instantly recalling the glory days of British motorsports.
More recently, green has built on its connection to the natural world to become known for evoking feelings of peace and harmony. This has led it to become the color of choice for environmentalists and even the political parties that support their goals. Like British Racing Green, though, other shades can have other connotations. Deeper, darker shades of green can signal traditional values or a sense of sophistication, while lighter tones are often favored by adventurous rebels.
What does the color blue say about you?
If you find yourself attracted to blue cars, there's a good chance you're trustworthy, reliable, and calm — those are some of the top characteristics associated with basic blue. Darker blues can often be tied to authority figures, as is the case with the aptly named royal blue, developed for English monarchs in the 18th century. Meanwhile, lighter blues can be considered optimistic and creative. Interestingly, the blue used when you have the blues, as in when you're depressed, doesn't seem to have translated into the psychology of color for consumer products.
Blue's appeal to auto enthusiasts is evidenced by legendary hues like the light blue of the Gulf Oil racing livery. Often described as a powder blue and complemented by a specific orange for optimistic confidence, the look first became famous in the late 1960s when it was worn by Le Mans-winning Ford GT40s for the final two of their four-straight overall victories. Around that time, McLaren signed a long-term partnership with the oil company — a relationship that continues to this day. The McLaren F1 team even ran a one-off Gulf livery for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix, for instance.
What do achromatic colors say about you?
BASF, one of the world's largest suppliers of automotive finishes, calls shades like black, white, gray, and silver "achromatic" colors — which is another oxymoron because achromatic means without color in the first place. Anyways, it's these colors that dominate the auto industry nowadays, and not necessarily because they're the customers' favorites.
What driver personality types are associated with these non-colors? White is a popular pick for practicality, reflecting a simple, minimalist approach to life. Black is linked with power and sophistication, and people drawn to it — much like those who prefer white — usually favor understated elegance over flash and bling. Silver and gray emphasize a preference for blending in with the crowd, while still maintaining an aura of upscale professionalism.
To put this all in context, BASF reports that 80% of vehicles sold in North America in 2023 were finished in one of the top four achromatic colors: white (34%), black (22%), gray (10%), and silver (14%). The next most popular color, red, was found on a mere 8% of the vehicles. It's no wonder the same study essentially said that, when it comes to car colors, Americans are boring losers.