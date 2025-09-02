These Cars Deserve A Better Color Palette

Despite car companies finally starting to offer more interesting colors on mainstream and niche cars alike — Cadillac currently has two different oranges on the Escalade IQ, for instance — most consumers have super boring taste and go for super boring colors for their cars. Greyscale still rules, and it sucks. To kick off the holiday weekend last Friday I asked our readers to tell me what cars they think deserve to have a better color palette, because the world needs it.

The majority of you said some variation of "all of them," which is not an actual answer, but luckily a few of you had proper submissions for a pretty good roundup here. Hopefully designers, product planners and executives alike are reading this and taking notes. That goes for PR folk too — I promise you'll get a better review from us if you let us drive a car in a real, good color. Without further ado, keep reading to see what cars the Jalopnik readers think need better colors.