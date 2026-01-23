5 Exciting Harbor Freight Tools & Accessories Coming In 2026
A lot of people have opinions about Harbor Freight, the tool and accessory company founded in 1977, and its reputation for selling low-cost products. Some folks say you get what you pay for, and others believe Harbor Freight's tools are, in fact, a good deal. The truth is likely somewhere in the middle, with Jalopnik's Bradley Brownell, for one, saying the brand's hardware is good enough for most of the wrenching skills you should learn for yourself.
Moreover — and take this with the grain of salt reserved for pretty much any company's claim — Harbor Freight is working to turn any quality woes around. As an example, it opened a new, high-tech R&D facility in Piedmont, South Carolina at the end of 2025 to support its product testing and quality assurance. (The facility also is expected to help Harbor Freight expand its offerings to outdoor power equipment, power-tool accessories, and corded tools.)
And Harbor Freight keeps adding goodies to its catalog, highlighted by a wave of introductions at the 2025 Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas. The SEMA event is a massive industry-only gathering for the automotive aftermarket, where tools, accessories, and some of the world's hottest custom builds are on display.
This year, Harbor Freight previewed a range of the upcoming products — including circular saws, toolboxes, floor jacks, and grinders — from company brands such as Icon, Hercules, Badland, Daytona, and Vulcan. New-for-2026 Harbor Freight tools have kept on coming, too, so here are some of our favorites.
New Predator generators are already sparking interest
Whether you're camping, tailgating, or enjoying a multi-day blackout due to our deteriorating electrical grid, having a generator can help make your life a lot easier. Harbor Freight's latest offerings include four new Predator generators, and even the most powerful — the 11,500-watt Tri-Fuel Super Quiet Inverter Generator — costs a relatively inexpensive $2,200. As Harbor Freight helpfully points out, that's $700 less than a comparable generator from Duromax (not to be confused with Duramax, the engine brand used in Bowtie trucks after Chevy switched from Detroit Diesel motors).
The same Predator generator also brings rewarding benefits like the ability to run on gasoline, propane, or natural gas for extra versatility, and its inverter technology lets it safely work with smartphones and other modern electronics. The unit is impressively quiet as well, producing 64.5 dBA (a measure of decibels adjusted to reflect the hearing of the human ear) with a 25% load; it's within the upper range for a normal conversation or the sound of people laughing.
Boost your pulling abilities with a new Badland winch
It's been a minute since we talked about how Cybertrucks keep getting stuck in the snow, but it can happen to just about anybody in any vehicle. And in extreme cases, when rocking back and forth won't get you unstuck and there's a shortage of muscle for moving a vehicle by hand, it may be time to break out a winch — like the new Badland ZXR that will be available at Harbor Freight this summer.
An expansion of Harbor Freight's current Badland ZXR lineup, which formerly topped out with a 12,000-pound rating, the new winch has been upgraded to handle up to 15,000 pounds with its 90 feet of 7/16-inch-thick wire rope. That rope is made with aircraft-grade steel and is attached at one end to an oversized forged-alloy hook; the other goes to a series-wound electric motor engineered to stand up to long use without overheating.
The winch puts its versatility on display with two mounting points, front and rear, while the control box can be mounted in any one of three positions. Need more operational flexibility? The Badland ZXR 15,000-pound winch is compatible with the same company's wireless remote so you can stay in control just about anywhere within a 50-foot range. Pricing for the new winch is expected to be released closer to its on-sale date, but the cost of the 12,000-pound version is $349. (The $40 Wireless Winch Remote Control, to be clear, must be purchased separately.)
Get closer to the action with the new Hercules grinder head design
Let's say, like SuperfastMatt, you're interested in Hayabusa-swapping your land-speed record car for a jaunt on the salt flats, but physical differences mean you can't just unbolt the old engine and install the new one. If that happens, the typical car doctor might start using an angle grinder as a scalpel, carefully cutting down metal to get things to fit.
Well, Harbor Freight will be able to help take your grinding skills to the next level next summer, when it debuts a new flathead design for its 20-volt Hercules brushless/cordless paddle-switch grinder. It joins the similarly set-up $80 Hercules angle grinder. Also, since the angle grinder handles discs sized 4½ to 5 inches, the flathead version is likely to do the same.
What distinguishes the two, obviously, is their heads: Angle grinders have their place, but the new unit's flathead design is ideal for cramped conditions that prevent an angle-head grinder from getting down to business. The flathead configuration further lets you bring the cutting/grinding disc closer to what you're working on while giving you a better view. You can work with more precision as a result, and for additional control over the grinder's functionality, it has variable speed control with settings to go from 3,000 to 11,000 rpm. The electric brake can then bring those revolutions back down to zero in as quick as 2 seconds.
Vulcan's new portable welding setup is a logical choice
Get a little cut-happy with your new grinder? Welding can put that metal back together again with intense heat and — thanks to Harbor Freight brands like Vulcan — without having to take your ride into the shop. Starting this year, the company will sell both a new Vulcan portable welding table and, separately, a Vulcan Omnipro 265 multiprocess welder to pair with it.
The folding all-steel table is a breeze to transport with its built-in wheels, plus it unfolds to provide a 43-by-20-inch work surface that can be repositioned at heights from 29½ to 37⅜ inches and handle up to 1,000 pounds. That's strong enough, for example, to easily hold some of Ford's popular V8 engines — just in case you're thinking about a Coyote swap. To ensure that the surface is flat, a leveling foot for the table is standard; the surface is also electroplated to minimize any mess from slag or spatter of the welding material.
As mentioned, the Vulcan 265 welder is a great complement to the table. Gearheads will be glad to know this machine is specifically called out as an ideal solution for auto-body repair, partly due to its 300-amp maximum output. Meanwhile, although cheap European cars are ditching infotainment screens, Vulcan has added a 7-inch LCD to the welder to simplify its operation. The portable Vulcan welding table is expected this summer, with the Vulcan Omnipro 265 multiprocess welder to follow in the fall.
Give your wrenching experience a lift with new Daytona floor jacks
We certainly understand if you have second thoughts about going to Harbor Freight for anything with the word "jack" in it. After all, the company had to recall 1.7 million jack stands in May 2020 due to potential collapses, then had to recall some of the replacements two months later, and litigation over the mess is still ongoing. Which might be why Harbor Freight makes such a big deal that the Daytona 3 Ton Low Profile Super Duty floor jack will meet or exceed all current American Society of Mechanical Engineers safety standards for portable automotive service equipment.
For starters, the jack will be able to lift up to 6,000 pounds in short order by relying on Harbor Freight's Rapid Pump hydraulic system. You can also take advantage of its low-profile design to fit under more vehicles and its lift height of up to 23⅛ inches that enables ample access to a car or truck's undercarriage. Moreover, the jack comes with some well-thought-out details. Among them: a rubber saddle pad that's engineered to protect your workshop floor, along with a magnetic filtration system for its hydraulic pump.
If that doesn't get your attention, maybe the jack's new color will. As announced at SEMA, Vulcan is upping the style factor by adding a Racing Metallic Blue finish to the lineup when it debuts this summer, joining metallic shades including green, purple, candy-apple red, sunburst orange, and yellow.