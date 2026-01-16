These Are The Coolest Cars In Your Families

Earlier this week we asked you to share the coolest car in your family with the class, and it turns out that y'all have a lot of great cars in your families. From vintage American cars to high mileage daily drivers to imported exotics, we love to see a diverse array of cars that are loved and appreciated by their owners. Sometimes the car enthusiast gene skips a generation or two, so a lot of folks are the ones driving the coolest car in their family, and that's great, too!

My answer was my brother's 2003 bug-eye Subaru WRX wagon that he's actively in the process of turning into more of a rally build after spending several years lowered and tuned. My car is perfect for me — a 2017 Mini Cooper S four-door hatchback that has served me very well as an urban runaround and a canyon carver — but I know my brother's WRX has more street cred, so I'm happy to hand him the title of having the coolest car in the family. These are a few of my favorite answers, but feel free to go back and read the others.