These Are The Coolest Cars In Your Families
Earlier this week we asked you to share the coolest car in your family with the class, and it turns out that y'all have a lot of great cars in your families. From vintage American cars to high mileage daily drivers to imported exotics, we love to see a diverse array of cars that are loved and appreciated by their owners. Sometimes the car enthusiast gene skips a generation or two, so a lot of folks are the ones driving the coolest car in their family, and that's great, too!
My answer was my brother's 2003 bug-eye Subaru WRX wagon that he's actively in the process of turning into more of a rally build after spending several years lowered and tuned. My car is perfect for me — a 2017 Mini Cooper S four-door hatchback that has served me very well as an urban runaround and a canyon carver — but I know my brother's WRX has more street cred, so I'm happy to hand him the title of having the coolest car in the family. These are a few of my favorite answers, but feel free to go back and read the others.
Dad's 300,000-mile S2000
My dad has an S2000 with almost 300,000 miles on it. That's what I call living a full life.
Submitted by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death
Uncle's stock Ford Model A
I'm the lone car dork in my family, so mine are coolest by default, but my uncle is part of his local Model A club and has an assiduously maintained and regularly excercised bone-stock A that he drives to events and just toodles around the countryside in, which is pretty cool in its own right.
Submitted by: Aoife McKechnie
Auntie's Mercedes-Benz Pagoda 280SL
My 93 year old aunt still has a mercedes pagoda 280sl, she's had it since new, one of my favourite cars, not sure when she last drove it herself though.
Submitted by: Fluffy_Black_Dog
My Fiat 500 Abarth
I think it would be the Abarth that I have since 2012. I hardly make 2000 km per year (Summer only)
Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
Dad's 1971 Triumph GT6 Mk 3
Going to go with my dads 1971 Triumph GT6 MK3. I distinctly remember getting dropped off for preschool in it, and picked up with a Caprisun under the seat. He still has it to this day, albeit with more rust.
Submitted by: bricktop252
Luther Vandross's customized Chevrolet Suburban
we had a Suburban owned by Luther Vandross. Had a big sound system, custom tray tables for people sitting in the second row (bench seats were ripped out and captain's seats were installed), all the bells and whistles
Submitted by: ____
My 1987 Porsche 911 Targa
My kids and siblings could care less about cars, so it would have to be my 1987 Porsche 911 Targa.
Submitted by: Goaway
My free Ford Escape Hybrid
My family has multiple AE86 Corollas and MR2 Turbos in it...but I think my Escape Hybrid is the coolest. Why? It's a "free" fleet car that I get for work. In this day and age, a modern car with free maintenance, insurance and fuel is an absolutely wonderful thing.
Submitted by: Godron S.
Mom's 260,000-mile 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser
My mom's 01 Land cruiser. It needs a little work but at 260k it's still running strong.
Submitted by: Minivanman
Dad's sub-30,000-mile 1989 Chevrolet Corvette
My father has a 1989 Corvette convertible with sub-30k miles (bought at 10k). Feels like driving a new C4. The digital gauges and convertible top make night driving in the summer a top-tier experience.
Submitted by: Caz Williams