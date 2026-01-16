These Are The Coolest Cars In Your Families

By Logan K. Carter
Front three quarters shot of a light blue Mercedes 280 SL with the top down parked in a lot in front of dense trees shantik1/ Bring A Trailer

Earlier this week we asked you to share the coolest car in your family with the class, and it turns out that y'all have a lot of great cars in your families. From vintage American cars to high mileage daily drivers to imported exotics, we love to see a diverse array of cars that are loved and appreciated by their owners. Sometimes the car enthusiast gene skips a generation or two, so a lot of folks are the ones driving the coolest car in their family, and that's great, too!

My answer was my brother's 2003 bug-eye Subaru WRX wagon that he's actively in the process of turning into more of a rally build after spending several years lowered and tuned. My car is perfect for me — a 2017 Mini Cooper S four-door hatchback that has served me very well as an urban runaround and a canyon carver — but I know my brother's WRX has more street cred, so I'm happy to hand him the title of having the coolest car in the family. These are a few of my favorite answers, but feel free to go back and read the others.

Dad's 300,000-mile S2000

A front three quarters shot of a periwinkle S2000 with its top down parked at the side of a two-lane road lined with grass Honda

My dad has an S2000 with almost 300,000 miles on it. That's what I call living a full life.

Submitted by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death

Uncle's stock Ford Model A

Front three quarters shot of a green Ford Model A with yellow wire wheels parked on grass in front of trees Mena2801/ Bring A Trailer

I'm the lone car dork in my family, so mine are coolest by default, but my uncle is part of his local Model A club and has an assiduously maintained and regularly excercised bone-stock A that he drives to events and just toodles around the countryside in, which is pretty cool in its own right.

Submitted by: Aoife McKechnie

Auntie's Mercedes-Benz Pagoda 280SL

Front three quarters shot of a light blue Mercedes 280 SL with the top down parked in a lot in front of dense trees shantik1/ Bring A Trailer

My 93 year old aunt still has a mercedes pagoda 280sl, she's had it since new, one of my favourite cars, not sure when she last drove it herself though.

Submitted by: Fluffy_Black_Dog

My Fiat 500 Abarth

Front three quarters shot of a black and white Fiat 500 C Abarth driving on a winding road next to a brick wall Fiat

I think it would be the Abarth that I have since 2012. I hardly make 2000 km per year (Summer only)

Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)

Dad's 1971 Triumph GT6 Mk 3

Front three quarters shot of a silver Triumph GT6 Mk III parked in front of a brick wall russellsmith/ Bring A Trailer

Going to go with my dads 1971 Triumph GT6 MK3. I distinctly remember getting dropped off for preschool in it, and picked up with a Caprisun under the seat. He still has it to this day, albeit with more rust.

Submitted by: bricktop252

Luther Vandross's customized Chevrolet Suburban

A front three quarters shot of a green GMT400 Suburban parked in front of grass and trees snowblindchlubna/ Bring A Trailer

we had a Suburban owned by Luther Vandross. Had a big sound system, custom tray tables for people sitting in the second row (bench seats were ripped out and captain's seats were installed), all the bells and whistles

Submitted by: ____

My 1987 Porsche 911 Targa

Front three quarter shot of a yellow Porsche 911 Targa parked in front of a mountain range SunValleyAutos/ Bring A Trailer

My kids and siblings could care less about cars, so it would have to be my 1987 Porsche 911 Targa.

Submitted by: Goaway

My free Ford Escape Hybrid

A blue Ford Escape driving around a corner on a windy street lined with trees Ford

My family has multiple AE86 Corollas and MR2 Turbos in it...but I think my Escape Hybrid is the coolest. Why? It's a "free" fleet car that I get for work. In this day and age, a modern car with free maintenance, insurance and fuel is an absolutely wonderful thing.

Submitted by: Godron S.

Mom's 260,000-mile 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser

Front three quarters shot of a white Land Cruiser parked in front of a plant-covered embankment JimmyBPalmSprings/ Bring A Trailer

My mom's 01 Land cruiser. It needs a little work but at 260k it's still running strong.

Submitted by: Minivanman

Dad's sub-30,000-mile 1989 Chevrolet Corvette

Front three quarters shot of a teal '89 C4 Corvette convertible with a blue interior and its top down parked in a lot in front of trees GravityFeed/ Bring A Trailer

My father has a 1989 Corvette convertible with sub-30k miles (bought at 10k). Feels like driving a new C4. The digital gauges and convertible top make night driving in the summer a top-tier experience.

Submitted by: Caz Williams

