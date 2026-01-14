What's The Coolest Car In Your Family?
Being a poor car enthusiast means that you don't always have the resources necessary to own your dream car. I've chosen to maintain a semblance of a savings account rather than continue to pursue endless upgrades and modifications to my car, but everybody is different. Some family members may be from a bygone era where homes cost a buffalo nickel, and new cars were attainable on a minimum-wage salary, so they have more funds to dedicate to their automotive obsession. Or maybe your sibling chose to spend their money on their car rather than build a savings account, either way, we want to know what the coolest car in your family is.
Cool can mean many different things, from a rare car to an unreasonably clean one, or an unreasonably expensive one. Sound off in the comments below to let us know what the coolest car in your family is.
The coolest car in my family is probably my brother's 2003 Subaru WRX
Funny enough, I'm the only one in my family who doesn't drive a Subaru, but I'd venture to say the coolest car in the family is my brother's Bugeye Subaru WRX wagon. It used to be lowered and aimed at paved roads, but after some back troubles, he decided to lift it a bit, and he's in the process of turning it into more of a rally special with all-terrain tires, a roof basket, and auxiliary light pods. It has a JDM EJ205 engine that used to be tuned, but he has since put it back to basically stock as it has become his daily commuter.
We also have a couple vintage pickups in the family, and of course my 2017 Mini Cooper S, but I have no shame in admitting my brother's WRX is cooler. My Mini is perfect for me, and it's paid off which makes it way cooler for me, but "cool" is not the word I'd use to describe it. Well enough about me, what about you? What's the coolest car in your family?