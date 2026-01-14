What's The Coolest Car In Your Family?

Being a poor car enthusiast means that you don't always have the resources necessary to own your dream car. I've chosen to maintain a semblance of a savings account rather than continue to pursue endless upgrades and modifications to my car, but everybody is different. Some family members may be from a bygone era where homes cost a buffalo nickel, and new cars were attainable on a minimum-wage salary, so they have more funds to dedicate to their automotive obsession. Or maybe your sibling chose to spend their money on their car rather than build a savings account, either way, we want to know what the coolest car in your family is.

Cool can mean many different things, from a rare car to an unreasonably clean one, or an unreasonably expensive one. Sound off in the comments below to let us know what the coolest car in your family is.