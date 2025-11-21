Hyundai CEO Says White House Apologized For ICE Raid At Georgia Plant

Posturing from the Oval Office quickly turned into groveling after its draconian stance on immigration directly jeopardized a foreign conglomerate's $26 billion investment in the United States. Hyundai CEO José Muñoz said on Wednesday that the White House called him and apologized for the September immigration enforcement raid at an Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia. The appalling multi-agency federal effort detained 317 employees, primarily from South Korea, in cramped 72-person cells with moldy bunk beds, a handful of communal toilets and no view of the outside.

Muñoz was speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore when he revealed that the apology phone call had taken place. He mentioned that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also called him. The executive recalled the conversation with Kemp and paraphrased his words:

"I don't know what happened. This is not state jurisdiction. So apparently, somebody made a phone call and made it look like there were illegal immigrants. That's absolutely not the case. And in fact, President Trump didn't want those workers to get back to Korea."

Muñoz would go on to note that battery manufacturing requires specialized processes, technologies and personnel that aren't readily available in the United States, despite being a "very well developed country." The CEO then stated that the country's immigration system doesn't recognize that companies have to bring these specialized people in to establish operations and then leave.