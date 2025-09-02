Whatever Happened To BMW's Laser Headlights?

Wow, BMW laser headlights sound exciting. Maybe you could sync them to your radio and program a Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular or one of those Ronnie James Dio hologram shows! Ok, that's not how they work, and BMW is phasing them out, anyway. Not because people are upset they can't do laser light shows, but because they're expensive and can't operate to their fullest potential in the U.S. because of headlight regulations.

Andreas Suhrer, BMW's large-car product manager, told CarSales that cheaper LED Matrix headlights perform amazingly well, anyway. "The laser lights are pretty good with absolute range, but the latest generation of Matrix LED lights does a better distribution." In other words, laser headlights act like, well, lasers. They illuminate far, but not wide.

BMW did offer laser headlights in the U.S., starting with the BMW i8 in 2014. The overall design was the same, but BMW needed to make changes to comply with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regulations. As for their availability in Europe, the BMW 8 Series still has them. The 2025 4 Series and M4s apparently also have laser headlights (as well as big ol' inflamed kidney grilles).