8 Cars More Reliable Than A Toyota Camry

Consumer Reports ranks Toyota as the most reliable car brand for 2026, continuing the Japanese carmaker's long reign at or near the top of reliability rankings. The Camry, in particular, has earned a reputation for long-term dependability and for being one of the most reliable used cars you can buy. However, there are a few cars more dependable than a Camry, and we've rounded up some of them below.

Rather than rely on one source for rankings, we've chosen two. The first is Consumer Reports (CR), which might be the most influential and well-known judge of cars (and almost everything else you can buy). This publication surveys its subscribers to measure problems they've had with their vehicles over the previous twelve months. This detailed survey obtains owner review data on 380,000 cars. They use the data from a minimum of two years to calculate a predicted reliability score for the current year's model. In their system, the Camry scores a reliability rating of 74, a number exceeded by only five models.

Our other source is J.D. Power, which asks verified car owners about their experiences over the first three months of ownership and again at three years. Because they build their reliability rankings on three years of data, their 2025 Highest Dependability awards are given to 2022 models. Current-year models may be more or less reliable than 2022 versions, but J.D. Power has chosen this approach over the projected reliability ratings used by Consumer Reports. In J.D. Power's ranking system, the Camry scores an 87 out of 100 for reliability. We've combed through their Highest Dependability winners to choose vehicles that potential Camry buyers are likely to cross-shop, and so we've excluded pickup trucks, luxury vehicles, and sports cars from our list.