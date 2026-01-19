8 Cars More Reliable Than A Toyota Camry
Consumer Reports ranks Toyota as the most reliable car brand for 2026, continuing the Japanese carmaker's long reign at or near the top of reliability rankings. The Camry, in particular, has earned a reputation for long-term dependability and for being one of the most reliable used cars you can buy. However, there are a few cars more dependable than a Camry, and we've rounded up some of them below.
Rather than rely on one source for rankings, we've chosen two. The first is Consumer Reports (CR), which might be the most influential and well-known judge of cars (and almost everything else you can buy). This publication surveys its subscribers to measure problems they've had with their vehicles over the previous twelve months. This detailed survey obtains owner review data on 380,000 cars. They use the data from a minimum of two years to calculate a predicted reliability score for the current year's model. In their system, the Camry scores a reliability rating of 74, a number exceeded by only five models.
Our other source is J.D. Power, which asks verified car owners about their experiences over the first three months of ownership and again at three years. Because they build their reliability rankings on three years of data, their 2025 Highest Dependability awards are given to 2022 models. Current-year models may be more or less reliable than 2022 versions, but J.D. Power has chosen this approach over the projected reliability ratings used by Consumer Reports. In J.D. Power's ranking system, the Camry scores an 87 out of 100 for reliability. We've combed through their Highest Dependability winners to choose vehicles that potential Camry buyers are likely to cross-shop, and so we've excluded pickup trucks, luxury vehicles, and sports cars from our list.
Toyota Corolla
With well over 50 million Corollas sold worldwide since its launch in 1966, this compact Toyota is one of the best-selling cars of all time. In part, this is due to its perennial status as one of the most reliable cars you can buy. Consumer Reports verifies this for 2026, giving the Corolla a reliability score of 76, two points better on its scale than the Camry. It's close, but the Corolla just barely edges out its midsize sibling. J.D. Power also thinks highly of the Corolla, scoring it in a tie with the Camry at 87 out of 100 points.
CR lists "fuel economy, clear controls, [and] comfortable ride" among the Corolla's virtues. CR notes that standard safety features include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Warning, and more. Prices range from $24,085 to $30,300, after including a $1,160 destination charge. There's also a performance-oriented hatchback called the GR Corolla, but this hot hatch starts at almost 40 grand and is effectively a different model.
The 2026 Corolla is available in both sedan and hatchback variants. Fuel efficiency ranges between 32 mpg city and 41 mpg highway for the entry-level LE sedan to 53 mpg city and 46 mpg highway for the Hybrid XLE sedan. Motor Trend notes an 8.2-second 0-60 time for the 169-horsepower, gasoline-only sedan and a 9.7-second 0-60 time for the hybrid model with AWD.
Nissan Kicks
The Nissan Kicks is a compact SUV that received a J.D. Power reliability score of 88 out of 100, edging out the Camry in its reliability rankings by only 1 point. It was also J.D. Power's Best Overall Small SUV of 2022. (Bear in mind that their rankings are based on three years of data, so 2022 models were awarded in the 2025 rankings.) In addition to its stellar dependability, they described it as "nimble, efficient, connected, and ready to take you wherever you need to go."
It's also strikingly affordable, even for the 2026 model, which starts at $23,925, including its $1,495 destination fee. For that price, buyers get a 141-hp engine and fuel efficiency that's rated as high as 28 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway. All-wheel drive (AWD) is available, and even the base S trim includes Intelligent Cruise Control, a NissanConnect infotainment system, and wireless Apple CarPlay. The SV trim adds roof rails, remote start, and automatic temperature control. The SR trim upgrades to 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, ProPILOT Assist, and LED headlights.
We should note that the Kicks was redesigned in 2025, and we considered the 2025 Kicks to be the best new Nissan design in years. But you can actually still buy the version of the Kicks that J.D. Power gave such a great score to; Nissan continues to sell the old Kicks under the name of the Kicks Play. This sort-of-retro version starts at $21,520, although Nissan's website doesn't list a destination charge for it. It's a 2025 model, though, so if you're interested, you'd better hurry while they're still available.
Toyota Crown
Consumer Reports awards the Toyota Crown a reliability score of 78, beating its less expensive showroom sibling, the Camry, by four points. It is a step up into the entry-level luxury class at a base price of $42,635, including a $1,195 destination charge, so it should attract shoppers willing to splurge on a top-of-the-line Camry with all the bells and whistles.
With the Crown, however, you don't need to pay extra to get a very well-equipped car. A hybrid drivetrain with AWD is standard on every trim level; in the XLE and Limited trims, it generates 236 horsepower between the gas engine and the electric motor. Stepping up to the Turbo Hybrid MAX drivetrain found on the Platinum trim level will upgrade the power output to 340 hp. Mileage for the regular hybrid system is 42 mpg city and 41 mpg highway. In the 340-hp version, mileage is 29 mpg city and 32 mpg highway.
Note that CR's ratings are for the regular Toyota Crown; in 2025, Toyota introduced the handsome new Crown Insignia SUV. However, even the Toyota Crown "sedan" is a crossover in some respects, due to its high-riding stance. However, it's a sedan to most reviewers, such as Car and Driver, who found it to have striking exterior styling, a much-better-than-usual interior for a Toyota, and zippy performance. They did note that its price comes very close to that of a Lexus ES.
Nissan Murano
We turn to J.D. Power again for the Nissan Murano SUV, which received an 88 reliability score. This beats the Camry by the same one point as the Nissan Kicks. J.D. Power says the Murano "gives you the polished power of a 260-horsepower V6 and up to 28 miles per gallon." They also describe the interior as "seductive" due to features like zero-gravity seats. The whole package is good enough for them to award the Murano their Best Midsize SUV of 2022, again based on three years of reliability data as of 2025.
The Murano was redesigned for 2025, so it's not quite the same SUV that garnered J.D. Power's reliability ratings over the previous three years. If anything, it's a much better all-around vehicle, featuring a dramatically updated, thoroughly modern exterior. For the 2025 redesign, the Murano dropped the V6 for a turbo 4 that produces 241 hp. Despite the lower output, Car and Driver found that its 7.2-second 0-60 run is actually better than the old V6.
For 2026, the Murano has gone completely AWD, dropping the front-wheel drive trim level. The interior now offers dazzling high-tech touches like color-shifting dashboard trim. Plus, the optional ProPilot 2.1 system provides hands-free driving. Fuel economy is 21 mpg city and 27 mpg highway (down by 1 highway mpg from the model that J.D. Power gave its three-year reliability rating to). It remains a two-row SUV, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto carry on as standard features.
Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru as a whole finished just behind first-ranked Toyota in Consumer Reports' ranking of brand reliability for 2026, and the Crosstrek is a good example of why that happened. This subcompact SUV received a reliability score of 78, tying the Toyota Crown and CR's rankings at four points better than the Camry. CR noted a long list of the Crosstrek's strengths, including its "comfortable ride, strong fuel economy, standard all-wheel drive, short stopping distances, [and] good visibility."
One of our reviewers agreed, stating that the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Premium would be his choice for a subcompact SUV priced under thirty grand. The review described the Crosstrek as "cheap and cheerful" as well as "great to drive around town, and still good on the highway." J.D. Power agrees in its overview of the 2026 Crosstrek, noting its "build quality, ease of use, comfort, space, efficiency, safety, all-wheel drive (AWD) capability, and...enough power from the standard engine."
For 2026, the Crosstrek Base edition starts at $26,995, not including destination charge, which Subaru doesn't list online. For this price, you'll get Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, 9.3 inches of ground clearance, and a 180-hp Subaru Boxer engine. Fuel economy clocks in at 26 mpg city and 33 mpg highway. There's also a hybrid version that offers 38% better fuel economy and up to 597 miles per tank of range.
Toyota Corolla Cross
Like the Crosstrek, the Toyota Corolla Cross slots into the subcompact SUV category. Consumer Reports gives it a reliability score of 79, topping the Camry by 5 points in their ranking scale. CR lists its strong points as "fuel economy, short stopping distances, [and] easy to get into and out of," the latter of which might catch the attention of car shoppers considering sedans due to difficulty getting in and out of taller SUVs.
For 2026, the Corolla Cross's entry-level model costs $26,385 with a $1,450 destination charge included. For this price, buyers get a conservatively styled yet handsome little SUV that resembles a smaller version of the wildly popular Toyota RAV4. Gasoline-only models feature a 169-hp, 2.0-liter four-cylinder, while hybrid versions generate 196 combined horsepower from their gasoline-electric drivetrains. The four-cylinder gets 31 mpg city and 33 mpg highway, while hybrids achieve 46 mpg city and 39 mpg highway.
Our first drive of the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid described it as "affordable and efficient, but it still fades into the background." Autoweek agrees, calling the Corolla Cross "bland but good for you," and describing it as perfect for families on a budget. But even their review acknowledges that the hybrid version has some zip to it, although its acceleration is limited by the fact that hybrid models come with standard AWD. According to Toyota's website, AWD is optional on non-hybrid models.
Toyota Avalon
J.D. Power gives the full-size Toyota Avalon a reliability score of 91, which they highlight as the best score for that metric. In fact, the Avalon wins their overall award for Best Large Car of 2022 in its three-year ranking. They were quite impressed with it, saying, "Style and comfort meet performance and safety in the Toyota Avalon." Now for the sad part: the Avalon was discontinued after 2022, so J.D. Power's three-year reliability ranking covers its final model year.
Nevertheless, for used car shoppers looking for an alternative to a used Camry, the Avalon might be an excellent choice. Per J.D. Power, prices that people paid for used 2022 Avalons start at $22,924. That's not bad for a used luxury car with a stellar reliability rating, which started at $37,920 when it was new just a few years ago. For that price, Avalon buyers got a refined car with a plush interior and a 301-hp, 3.5-liter V6.
Folks have mixed feelings about the Avalon and its reputation as a stereotypical old person's new car. It definitely was fading into anonymity towards the end of its model run, with its oversized-Camry looks. Yet one of our writers called the Avalon the "modern Lincoln Town Car" due to its "solidity and quality" as well as its relative simplicity, since it lacked much of the overly complicated gadgetry of newer, more cutting-edge luxury cars.
Subaru Impreza
So, having reviewed J.D. Power's highest-rated alternative to the Camry in terms of reliability, now we come to Consumer Reports' reigning reliability champ, the Subaru Impreza. This might surprise some folks who are used to thinking of Toyota, Lexus, and maybe Honda as the benchmarks for quality and reliability, but in 2025, the underdog Subaru snuck past Toyota and Lexus to grab Consumer Reports' number one spot on the brand reliability rankings for one year, before dropping back to number two this year. Its newfound reputation is due to the dependability of models like the Impreza.
CR praises the Impreza all around, and not just for its reliability, listing its strengths as "agile handling, impressive fuel economy, standard all-wheel drive, short dry braking distances, [and] versatile hatchback design." For 2026, the Impreza starts at $26,595, not including destination charges, which Subaru doesn't list online. This entry-level price gets you the Impreza Sport with a 152-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine. Step up to the $29,495 Impreza RS, and you'll upgrade to a 180-hp, 2.5-liter boxer engine.
The Impreza is one of the Subaru models with the best mpg. The Impreza Sport's 2.0-liter boxer gets 27 mpg city and 33 mpg highway, which is decent for an AWD car. The Impreza RS with the 2.5-liter only loses 1 mpg, achieving a rating of 26 mpg city and 33 mpg highway. All current-generation Imprezas are practical hatchbacks equipped with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and standard features like Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.