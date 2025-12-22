These 10 Cars Lose The Most Value In One Year

Your stingy uncle wasn't wrong when he talked about the immediate drop in value a new vehicle experiences "the moment you drive it off the lot," but that doesn't mean that all cars suffer equally when it comes to depreciation. While you can certainly temper some of that financial pain by buying used and letting some other sucker take that hit (right before they lose your spare key), if you're going to buy new, you should brace yourself to lose about 20% in the first year and another 10% the year after that.

That's some ugly car math, sure, but like any piece of financial analysis that you can explore in the inflationary hellscape of the mid-2020s, there's plenty of room for things to get worse, and in some cases, much worse. That's why we're going to walk you through a guided tour, not just of a bunch of cars whose values take a nosedive before your first registration renewal would be due, but of the sheer variety of factors that can land something on a list like this — from giant trucks priced like luxury vehicles to EVs that look like spaceships but age like smartphones.

So instead of one neat and tidy top-10 list, think of this as a tour through an ecosystem of pain: nine very different vehicles, all spectacularly bad at maintaining the value of what you paid for them, based largely on data from iSeeCars. Their analysis was based on more than 1.6 million new and lightly used cars listed for sale from January through March of 2024, with new cars all coming from the 2023/2024 model years. So while past depreciation certainly doesn't dictate what will happen with the same or similar vehicles in the future (particularly as markets remain unpredictable and weird), you'll notice some themes that are likely to remain sound going forward.