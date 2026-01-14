Elon Musk Wants To Make 'Star Trek' Real Without Everything That Makes 'Star Trek' Great

Do I think anyone from Elon Musk's or Pete Hegseth's teams actually watched the episode "Arsenal Of Freedom" (which is a play on President Franklin Roosevelt's speech calling the United States "The Arsenal of Democracy") before using the term on their podium? Nope. I think someone on their staff, probably a 20-something with no knowledge of classic Trek, asked Grok AI "what's an episode of "Star Trek" that involves AI and war" and went with this slogan, not realizing the whole plot of the episode is an AI weapon that proves a threat to the universe at large long after it destroyed its creators, and the sale of that weapon being the downfall of many. The real question is, have either Musk or Hegseth ever actually seen any episode of "Star Trek"?

Again, I think the answer is no. Oh sure, Musk mentioned Starfleet academy a few times but it's very clear that's where their media literacy about one of the most enduring intellectual properties in science fiction ends. In "Star Trek," officers do go to an academy, but they learn about things like engineering and inter-species relations and how to deal with philosophical issues in real life.

And sure, there are some episodes with battles (there are even full fledged wars in the show) and folks learn battle tactics while attending the Academy, but every trekie knows that the most impactful episodes are quiet, philosophical investigations of the human condition. Think "The Drumhead" where a red scare-like fear grips the Enterprise, or "The Measure Of A Man" where Commander Data has to prove his conscious individuality to a harsh bureaucracy that would benefit from his dehumanization.

These characters hold poetry readings and jazz concerts to unwind. They're nerdy, over-educated peaceniks who are accepting, not just other races and religions, but entirely different species. Not only that, they celebrate and embrace the differences between cultures. These are things Musk, with his far-right political leanings, is not a huge fan of. Pete Hegesth is even less Trek-coded. Could you imagine Starfleet with a Secretary of War? Even the phasers are meant to be used as defensive weapons. Folks like Musk and Hegesth have more in common with the perennially overly ambitious, scheming and, occasionally, evil members of Star Fleet Command than any one else. Just because Earth is post-scarcity in the show, doesn't mean they are post-ego.