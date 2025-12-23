Millions Of Venezuelans Now Rely On Just 20 Aging Planes As They Are Cut Off From The Rest Of The World

It wasn't always like this for Venezuela. At one point, the country was an air travel destination. Hell, Caracas was one of the first destinations for Air France's Concorde in the 1970s, and from the 1990s through the mid-2010s, Venezuela was one of the highest-yielding aviation markets in the world, WSJ reports.

Now, travelers who used to splurge have very few options. Conviasa, a U.S.-sanctioned state airline, flew to a small number of allies in Latin America and ran some little-used routes to Moscow, Damascus and Tehran. You know, all the big spots. In the past few years, the country averaged about 15,000 passengers flying in and out of the country weekly — mostly from Spain, Portugal, Panama and Colombia. That's not many, but it's a hell of a lot more than the 1,000 to 2,000 per week it sees now.

It isn't just people, either. These flight disruptions are hurting cargo deliveries — especially for pharmaceutical products and other perishable goods, as well as airplane parts that these small airlines desperately need to keep their old-ass fleets going.

Cutting Venezuela's air links adds to the pressure that Trump and the U.S. government are putting on Maduro's government. It has also done things, like intercept oil tankers and impose a partial blockade. The Venezuelan President says the airspace issues are part of a "psychological war" to size up Venezuela's oil wealth. Here's hoping that neither of these two mild-mannered men loses their tempers and starts a conflict that takes things from bad to worse.