Congress Proposes 'SAFE Exit Act' To Change Terrible Tesla-Style Door Handles

Although Tesla is best known for these door handles, it's not the only manufacturer that puts electronic door releases to use. According to Consumer Reports, some vehicles from Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, Lexus, Lincoln, Maserati, Rivian, and Volvo also use some form of electronic door latch. However, Tesla started this trend, and has made manual access such a low priority that owners have had to come up with their own solutions to get out if the power fails.

If the SAFE Exit Act passes, this won't be an issue anymore. Within two years of the bill passing, manufacturers would be required to provide:

(1) a power independent, easy-to-find manual release for each door providing occupant egress, which shall be intuitive to use and readily accessible for the occupant; and

(2) means for emergency responder access to the occupant compartment when vehicle electrical power is lost.

It won't bring back the lives that have been lost, but it will stop this from happening in the future. It should never have happened in the first place, but legislation has moved more slowly than the technology, with no regulations at all for electric doors until now. Hopefully, the laws will finally catch up to reality.