The new race to the moon is on, and China seems to be in the lead. China has already successfully tested a lunar lander, while SpaceX Starships keep blowing up and NASA flounders despite meaningless executive orders. Now, Chinese researchers have developed a lunar timekeeping system that will keep clocks accurate during long-duration lunar missions, reports Gizmodo.

Researchers from China's Purple Mountain Observatory have published a paper in Astronomy and Astrophysics containing the details of LTE440, their software for tracking lunar time and adjusting it to remain in sync with Earth time. This software has been released to the public on Github, with a user manual available on Harvard University's Astrophysics Data System, among other places.

Although NASA is already working on its Coordinated Lunar Time standard, the Chinese system is the first one to be released. The researchers who developed it say it is so accurate, it will remain within just a few tens of nanoseconds over the next 1,000 years, according to the South China Morning Post. However, NASA will likely continue developing its own system, especially considering that the U.S. has already banned Chinese cars, hardware, and software used for communications or autonomous driving.