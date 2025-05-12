New GPS-Like System For The Moon Could Be An Astronaut Version Of Waze

Currently, lunar navigation is done using onboard inertial navigation systems, optical cameras and lidar sensors. Vehicles on the surface have to be able to operate independently because their only communications link is with Earth. This isn't ideal because of delays caused by distance and the lack of coverage on the far side of the Moon. LUPIN would free up valuable vehicle computing power for other tasks. Optimistically, the system would be able to provide real-time updates on the lunar terrain to make agencies aware of changing conditions, like moon dust drifts and meteorite impacts.

Despite the current financial and technological perils impacting the Artemis program, NASA is still preparing to send astronauts across the lunar surface in a new rover. The new Lunar Terrain Vehicle will be far more robust than its Apollo-era counterpart. The three companies building new rovers will also be required to drive autonomously, meaning that LUPIN will be a vital aspect of living on the Moon. No mission engineer wants to deal with a rover that rolled over after climbing a boulder that didn't appear on decades-long satellite imagery.